South Milwaukee Heritage Days: Lionsfest kicks off near 16th and Rawson

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Heritage Days has been celebrating its community all week long!

Cassandra McShepard joined us live Friday at the 2023 Car Cruise part of South Milwaukee Lionsfest. It is just one of many celebrations that have been taking place. Other events included a golf outing benefiting the South Milwaukee Police Department's D.A.R.E. program, a veterans appreciation dinner, and a brat fry with the South Milwaukee Fire Department.

The South Milwaukee Heritage Days parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday. The fun continues with the Great Duck Race, which is a fundraiser where contestants will race to see whose rubber duck swims the fastest down the Oak Creek Watercourse.

The full schedule can be found at mheritagedays.org

You can watch Cassandra at Friday's event in the videos at the top of this article.

