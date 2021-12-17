South Milwaukee couple sets up Christmas lights display for their Siberian Husky to enjoy

Watch Cassandra's story on Milwaukee Tonight, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Katie and Shane of South Milwaukee take their Christmas decorations very seriously. But not for the reason you might think.

Yes, they love decorating for Christmas, but they know that the lights bring joy to Millie.

Millie is their Siberian Husky who just loves the lights of Christmas.

“She is especially fond of Candy Cane Lane,” says Katie.

She also said that they leave the curtains open so Millie can enjoy their lights.

I asked Millie what she thought about the lights, and she howled in agreement that “Yes, I am a big fan!”

They refer to their home as the “Sundquist Shanty” and admit that it is a work in progress, expanding each year.

I say “Happy Holidays” to the Sundquist family and to all of you who keep Christmas shining bright.

