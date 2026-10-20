Shhh people are reading! Silent Book Club Milwaukee attracts dozens to monthly meetups

MILWAUKEE — A local group bringing book lovers together to read quietly is becoming more and more popular.

Silent Book Club Milwaukee invites people to bring the book they are currently reading to sit alongside others and read. Some participants follow the traditional book club format, where they all read the same book. Others just bring whatever they are interested in at the moment. After a period of silent reading, they talk about the books they brought.

Meredith Lynne started the club in 2023.

"I was new to Milwaukee, and I needed a place to find readers and my community," she said.

The group hosts one to two events a month. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the interviews below to learn more about the book club...

Shhhh people are reading!

Quietly read with friends at Silent Book Club Milwaukee

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