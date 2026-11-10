She's basically a professional back scratcher. Meet the Wauwatosa woman offering scratch therapy

WAUWATOSA — Massages and facials are old news. There's a new spa-like treatment becoming more popular in Wisconsin. It's called scratch therapy.

“After a long day, you just want someone to scratch your back, play with your hair. That's basically what scratch therapy is, but for an entire hour, where you get to fully relax," Ka Vang, the owner of Golden Skin Studios in Wauwatosa, said.

Vang is essentially a professional back scratcher. She's also a licensed aesthetician. In addition to facials and spray tans, Vang recently started offering scratch therapy sessions, and dozens of people sign up for them each month.

James Groh Ka Vang is the owner of Golden Skin Studios in Wauwatosa. She offers an increasingly popular service called scratch therapy.

“Yes, scratch therapy is an intimate service. However, is your partner going to scratch you for five minutes, for 10 minutes? Maybe if you're lucky. But here, you get to experience it for an entire hour," she said.

The scratch therapy sessions start at $120 for 60 minutes. The first half is back scratches, and the second half is chest scratches. She also mixes in scalp scratches, too. She uses a variety of tools on her clients.

“I think people are most excited for the nails. It's such an incredible feeling. It's really hard to describe,” Vang said about the metallic three-inch-long nails she uses.

Like many spa services, scratch therapy is another way to slow down and release tension.

“It's slow, rhythmic touch.”

Watch the story to see what scratch therapy looks like...

She's basically a professional back scratcher. The Wauwatosa woman offering scratch therapy

Every person gets something different from it. Vang said some people even fall asleep on the table.

Scratch therapy has become one of her most popular offerings, bringing people from across the state to her.

“It's the emotion, the emotion that you feel when you're on the treatment table," she said.

Golden Skin Studios is open Tuesday through Saturday. Find more information to book a session here.

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