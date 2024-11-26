Shannons Sims & Cassandra McShepard learn to make holiday centerpieces at Urban Sense

MILWAUKEE — With the holiday season upon us, you may want to consider this hidden gem. Urban Sense is known for its beautiful fresh floral arrangements, but it offers so much more.

Located at the corner of 54th and West Vliet St., this modern floral and gift shop provides a one-stop shopping experience. I spoke with one of the owners, Chris Dobs, to find out what sets them apart.

“We really specialize in customer service, and I know a lot of businesses say that, but we really excel at it. If you're planning a special event, we talk about the location and how many people are coming. If you're buying a plant, we'll discuss the sun's location, what type of plant you're looking for, and whether it's high maintenance or low maintenance. With holiday decor, we'll definitely go through and try to make it nice and special for you. Because Urban Sense is a sense of touch, sense of feel, sense of environment,” Chris said.

In addition to flowers and plants, the shop offers a variety of unique gift items. Co-owner Daniel Block shops small business vendors to stock Urban Sense with things you can’t find locally, including lotion candles, the world’s softest socks, upcycled high-strung jewelry, and a large selection of German cuckoo clocks.

Weddings are a huge part of their business, with about 50 to 60 per year. Daniel says, “What sets us apart is that we customize for each wedding event. We also don’t have budget minimums for wedding flowers; we just try to work within every budget.”

When you buy a plant, they will pot it for you and even re-pot your existing plants. And get this: “We get fresh Christmas trees cut literally the week before Thanksgiving. This year, we're carrying Fraser Firs, and we also deliver them if you'd like,” Chris said. But it gets better: they will decorate the tree for you as well!

I told you this was a hidden gem.

