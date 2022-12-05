Schuster Mansion Bed and Breakfast is a holiday getaway without going too far

MILWAUKEE — If you're interested in a holiday getaway without going too far, might I suggest a trip back to the Victorian age with a stay at Schuster Mansion B&B?

Built in 1891 for tobacco tycoon George J. Schuster, this historical mansion stands today as a testament to the grandeur of the era.

Current owners Rick and Laura Sue Mosier have taken painstaking steps in restoring the mansion to its former glory, doing much of the work themselves.

Together, they open their home to the public, acting as innkeepers to ensure that their guests have the perfect experience.

The holidays are the perfect time to visit the mansion. Every year Laura Sue and Rick deck the halls beautifully, creating a Christmas wonderland. Guests enjoy large, elegantly decorated private rooms with ensuite bathrooms. Services such as breakfast, tea service, and concierge are also provided.

The Schuster Mansion is the perfect hidden gem to discover this season. For more information visit schustermansion.com

