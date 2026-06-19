MILWAUKEE — For more than four decades, Saz's has been part of the Summerfest experience, serving festivalgoers, private event guests, and even the artists backstage at Henry Maier Festival Park. Since 1979, the Milwaukee favorite has grown from a single food stand into one of the festival's most recognizable and reliable food partners.

Saz's first joined Summerfest as the original food vendor for Miller's first stage, then known as the Miller Jazz Oasis and now the Miller Lite Oasis. What started as one location has expanded over the years, driven by the popularity of signature menu items like BBQ Baby Back Ribs and the Festival Combo Platter, which features hand-rolled Mozzarella Marinara, Cheese Curds, and Sour Cream & Chive Fries.

Watch: Saz's has been feeding Summerfest for more than 45 years

Saz's has been feeding Summerfest for more than 45 years

Today, Saz's has a broad presence across the festival grounds.

"We have six different stands on the ground, so you can find us pretty much on every part of Summerfest," said Hannah Kitzerow, Director of Festivals for Saz's Hospitality Group.

Kitzerow's own history with the company reflects the deep roots many people have with Saz's. She joined the business at just 14 years old. "I started right out of the eighth grade as a runner for the registers, and now I've grown to be the Director of Festivals here at Saz's Hospitality Group," she said.

That long-term commitment mirrors the company's relationship with Summerfest itself. According to Jaime Peterson, Director of Business Development for Saz's Hospitality Group, the partnership now reaches far beyond food stands on the festival grounds.

"Saz's Hospitality Group has a longstanding relationship with Summerfest. We've been down here for years. We are now the exclusive caterer for private events here on the grounds," Peterson said. "Not only do we feed the private events, but we feed all the bands backstage."

Saz's also caters the private suites located throughout Summerfest, helping serve guests in premium event spaces during the festival season and beyond.

"It's all year long, even outside of Summerfest; we host groups down here from 200 people to 10,000 people for private events, even weddings," Peterson said.

Because of that exclusive catering partnership, Saz's plays a major role not only during Summerfest, but also during other major festivals and events held at Henry Maier Festival Park. That includes PrideFest, Polish Fest, German Fest, Irish Fest, and a range of private gatherings throughout the year.

From classic festival food to backstage catering and large-scale private events, Saz's has become more than a longtime vendor at Summerfest. It has become a core part of how the lakefront festival grounds feed Milwaukee's biggest celebrations.

Saz’s Festivals - Saz's Hospitality Group

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