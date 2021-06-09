SafeHouse prepares to celebrate decades of great food, espionage

MILWAUKEE — *Watch Cassandra McShepard's full story on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.*

Founded in 1966, SafeHouse will celebrate 55 years of service, this year. What is that service? Great food, unique drinks, family-friendly fun, and espionage.

The SafeHouse offers intrigue immediately upon entering the red door. Once inside, the antics begin.

You must know the password to enter or be prepared to perform a task (that the entire restaurant watches on monitors) to prove that you are a “Safe-Spy.”

The walls are filled with spy memorabilia both collected by founder David Baldwin and donated by patron spies who have found refuge in the SafeHouse.

And because a good spy never leaves through the same door they enter, there are rotating walls, rotating booths, and several secret exits.

SafeHouse is located at 779 N. Front St.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip