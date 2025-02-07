Riverside drumline beats the odds: Music, mentorship, and a new rhythm for success

MILWAUKEE — For me, Riverside High School's auditorium holds a different memory—morning detention for being late to school.

But today, instead of tardy students, the atmosphere is alive with energy. The steady pulse of cymbals, the sharp crack of drumsticks, and the rhythm of determination fill the air. It’s a beat that starts the day—not in punishment, but in purpose.

At the center of it all is Jeremy Reyes, Riverside High School’s drumline instructor. But for him, this program is about more than just music.

"It gives representation—like, hey, he came from the same situation I grew up in, and he was able to make it," Reyes says.

Reyes knows that journey firsthand. A 2012 graduate of Riverside, he has come full circle, now teaching the next generation of students. For him, the lessons go far beyond just learning to play.

"It's as easy as learning a beat, being together, learning formations—it gives people a purpose, like, 'Hey, I'm important,'" Reyes explains.

Reyes' return and the program itself were made possible by a referendum passed during the pandemic. The funding secured through that measure has expanded arts education across Milwaukee Public Schools.

"That enabled us to hire people, get equipment for children—it’s just been a transformational thing in this district in terms of how we’ve been able to grow music," says Sharie Garcia, MPS's music curriculum specialist.

For students like Keshaun Robinson and Treyvon Price, drumline is more than just an extracurricular—it’s a life-changing experience.

"It's a really great thing for young people who want to get into music, to try and pursue their dreams," says Keshaun, a senior.

Treyvon, also a senior, agrees. "Life skills, most definitely. Coach Reyes taught me a lot about always moving forward and always pushing yourself past your limit."

Reyes instills a mindset of teamwork and leadership in his students, emphasizing that success is never just about one person.

"Cause it doesn't matter how good one person is—this is an ensemble. It's about teamwork, building confidence, and becoming leaders. Just think outside the box, think outside the norm, and you can be successful," Reyes says.

For Keshaun, drumline is a way to channel his energy and stay focused. "Helps me get energy out when I need to. Helps me focus—it’s calming, really."

Treyvon, too, has found his identity through the beat. "It is who I am. It helped me find my passion here."

As a former Riverside student myself, seeing these Tigers energized and ready to take on the day fills me with pride. One beat at a time, they are learning discipline, confidence, and the power of coming together.

"It’s bringing everybody together," Reyes says with a smile.

