Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

'Ride on the Wild Side': Here's your chance to ride your bike inside Milwaukee's zoo

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Ride on the Wild Side
TMJ4
Ride on the Wild Side
Ride on the Wild Side
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:18:13-04

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, you have a rare opportunity to ride your bike in the Milwaukee County Zoo. “Ride on the Wild Side” is an annual family-fun fundraiser hosted by the Zoological Society.

Their mission is one of education, conservation, and supporting the Milwaukee County Zoo. I rode with Kati Krecklow, Communications and Public Relations Manager for the Zoological Society, to find out what to expect.

There are several treks to choose from: a 2.5-mile route through the Zoo for folks like me, who will have to bust the dust off of their bikes; or routes that are 10, 17, and 27 miles if you're feeling more adventurous.

All participants will receive a continental breakfast, a T-shirt, parking and admission to the Zoo for the day, with lunch provided after the ride. What you’ll need to bring is your bike, a helmet and a good attitude. According to Kati, all are required.

Though online registration has ended, you can register on the day of the ride. To learn more, go to their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight