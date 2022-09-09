'Ride on the Wild Side': Here's your chance to ride your bike inside Milwaukee's zoo

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, you have a rare opportunity to ride your bike in the Milwaukee County Zoo. “Ride on the Wild Side” is an annual family-fun fundraiser hosted by the Zoological Society.

Their mission is one of education, conservation, and supporting the Milwaukee County Zoo. I rode with Kati Krecklow, Communications and Public Relations Manager for the Zoological Society, to find out what to expect.

There are several treks to choose from: a 2.5-mile route through the Zoo for folks like me, who will have to bust the dust off of their bikes; or routes that are 10, 17, and 27 miles if you're feeling more adventurous.

All participants will receive a continental breakfast, a T-shirt, parking and admission to the Zoo for the day, with lunch provided after the ride. What you’ll need to bring is your bike, a helmet and a good attitude. According to Kati, all are required.

Though online registration has ended, you can register on the day of the ride. To learn more, go to their website.

