MILWAUKEE — Soon there will be a gathering of ghouls, witches, vampires, and more to celebrate the macabre while donning their finest fashion. It's called Revenants: A Vampire Ball.

The event is at The Cooperage on Nov. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The dress code is 'black tie vampire attire'.

There will be musical and artistic performances from Strings For All, Red Rum, Stas Venglevski, Silversärk, COVEN, and Subspace/DJ CatGoat. There will also be a costume contest and a 'midnight howl'. COVEN is the headlining show. It's an alternative drag show that will start at 12:15 a.m.

The event's description says: "At nightfall, partake in a spectacle of live entertainment, dance to mesmerizing music, imbibe in leitmotif libations, and be completely consumed by the allure of vampire lore. Throughout the night, ghoulish guests will have the opportunity to engage in The Black Parade by introducing themselves to the esteemed Vampire Council for a chance to be crowned the Most Macabre of the Masque at 11:30PM."

It's hosted by Silversärk. They specialize in "historical high fashion". They make custom pieces, rent outfits, and do styling services. The clothes range from light and playful to dark and gothic bespoke outfits.

Unfortunately, for those who would like to attend, the event is sold out.

Watch the interviews to see what some of the frightful fashion will be...

Revenants: A Vampire Ball promises ghoulish glamour and gothic elegance at The Cooperage

Why a Milwaukee fashion designer loves gothic elegant high fashion

