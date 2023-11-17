Residence Interiors in Milwaukee will decorate your home for you for Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Residence Interiors is a full-service design boutique with a creative team directed by Kerry Shannon. They are in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, and as you enjoy Milwaukee's Holiday Lights Festival, you might want to check them out.

Now, if you were raised right, you know that it's just wrong to go to someone's house for a holiday meal empty-handed, so this hidden gem is right on time. They have the most unique collection of keepsake ornaments and accessories that I've seen.

“Part of our modus operandi for taking this space was to add a layer of retail. We have brought together a very interesting, curated collection of Christmas ornaments with a vintage chinoiserie aesthetic.," said Kerry.

In addition, they’ll also help you assemble hostess gift sets.

There's a misconception that working with interior designers is too expensive. But Kerry says, “Residence was incorporated in 2009 with the expectation that interior design need not be expensive... We have purposefully put together a blend of vendors that offer very high style at moderate prices and we feel like that's our niche in the market.”

I asked about tips on decorating for the holidays, and Kerry mused, “It's not done until it's overdone. But we firmly believe your home should look like you both at Christmas and the rest of the year.”

Want your halls decked, but don’t feel like doing the decking? Residence will come into your home and deck it for you. They can work with your existing decorations or bring a chinoiserie Christmas to you.

Residence Interiors is located at 330 E Mason St., in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit residencemilwaukee.com.

