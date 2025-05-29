Put your ninja skills to the test at Ultimate Ninjas in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Put your skills to the test and become a ninja warrior at Ultimate Ninjas in Oak Creek.

It's a ninja warrior gym that is modeled after the popular show American Ninja Warrior on NBC.

The Ultimate Ninjas gym has some of the iconic features you'd see on television, like the salmon ladder and the warped wall. It's a place for all ages - little kids, big kids, and bigger kids (a.k.a adults). There are classes, camps, and you can host birthday parties there too. Obstacle courses like these are becoming more popular across the country. There are similar gyms all around Wisconsin. The sport will even be in the 2028 Olympics.

The new season of American Ninja Warrior will air on 6/2 on NBC. Watch the interview below to see James Groh hit the course with an aspiring ninja.

Why kids love practicing ninja skills at Ultimate Ninjas

