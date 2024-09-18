Purple Chair Project: A Milwaukee Mother's tribute to her son and other overdose victims

MILWAUKEE — Drive around Bay View and you may see purple chairs in some front yards. Those aren't part of a new furniture fashion trend. Instead, it's all thanks to one woman's hard work to raise awareness about addiction and drug overdoses.

For about 14 months, Sumia Masoud has been spray painting chairs purple. Each one represents a loved one who died from an overdose and will no longer be able to sit next to their friends and family ever again. She will soon be giving one to a family in Chicago, another in Elm Grove, one in Brookfield, and she is touching up one of her own.

“My son was more than someone who took drugs. My son was a caring sensitive soul. He was a history buff," Masoud said.

James Groh An arragement of photos Ashuriah Dawod, Sumia Masoud's son who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Ashuriah Dawod, Sumia's son, died on August 12, 2022, from a fentanyl overdose.

“He was loved. He was so loved," Masoud said.

Since then, Masoud has dedicated her time to raising awareness about addiction and overdoses. She does that through The Purple Chair Project. She runs the Milwaukee section of this international organization. After she paints chairs purple and then gives them to people to display in their front yards. The goal is simple - someone sees the decorated purple chair and asks why it's in the yard. Then the conversation begins.

“And I want those hard conversations had with your children. I want those hard conversations had with doing an intervention for your loved one," Masoud said.

Watch Sumia Masoud's inspiring story...

A Milwaukee Mother's tribute to her son and other overdose victims

Since she started about 14 months ago, Masoud has given out 183 chairs across Southeastern Wisconsin. You can find her by searching The Purple Chair Project Milwaukee on Facebook.

“I feel really good when I drive around and see these purple chairs in front of people’s houses, and then their gardens, et cetera," Masoud said.

It shows that she, and all the others like her, aren't alone.

“I want people to know that these are mothers and fathers and children and brothers and sisters and loved ones that are dying because of this epidemic," Masoud said.

She hopes no one ever has to feel the pain she felt when she found her son dead from an overdose. Hopefully, these chairs can start the conversation that saves a life.

