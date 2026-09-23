Punk, Goth, Emo, & More: Inside Milwaukee's lifestyle store Omen Alternative

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee shop is one of the only places in the Midwest dedicated to selling punk, emo, goth, raver, and rockabilly clothes and lifestyle products.

Introducing Omen Alternative in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood at 2649 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. It sells everything from statement pieces to day-to-day outfits to date-night looks.

“Did it like as a nod to the old-school Hot Topic, like Hot Topic of the late ’90s, early 2000s," Natalie Gajewski, the owner of Omen Alternative, said.

She opened the shop in South Milwaukee in 2022 and then relocated Omen to Bay View in May of 2026. Business was good, and Gajewski needed more space to expand.

James Groh James Groh styled in clothes from Omen Alternative.

“Business has boomed since we have been over here, and I’m so happy about it," she said.

If anyone has heard of Omen or walked past the storefront, they may be tempted to call it 'the goth' store. However, Gajewski emphasizes that it's for more than just people in the goth scene. It's for all alternative subcultures.

"I wouldn't say it's goth. I wouldn't say it's punk. It's just for anyone who is creative and wants to express themselves, not ordinary."

There are only a few stores like Omen across the Midwest in cities like Chicago or Cleveland. For Gajewski, it was important to build a local community of people who dressed, thought, and lived the same.

“You don’t have to feel weird about who you are because you’re accepted here. We are the weirdos," she said.

Omen sells unique dresses, statement-making pants, wrist cuffs, collars, spikey headbands, and so much more. Many of the brands Omen carries are small businesses, women-owned, or queer-owned. Also, I have to point out the shoe wall. You likely won't find such a collection of shoes anywhere in Milwaukee or Wisconsin.

Watch the story on Omen Alternative to see more of its clothing options...

Punk, Goth, Emo, & More: Inside Milwaukee's Omen Alternative

But Omen goes beyond clothes. Gajewski and her husband, Joe, call it a lifestyle store. They also sell things like books, candles, and there’s a record section including punk, new wave, and industrial albums. It’s like one-stop shopping for all things alternative.

“Buy your clothes, your music, the books you were looking to read, maybe a water bowl or whatever, all in one spot. See it, touch it, feel it, and make sure it was actually what you were looking for," Joe Gajewski said.

For four years, Omen has been the go-to space for all things alternative subculture in Wisconsin, and it's growing each year.

Hours of Operation:



Monday - Friday: 12 pm - 8 pm

Saturday - Sunday: 10 am - 8 pm

For more information about Omen Alternative, go to its website.

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