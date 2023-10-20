Watch Now
Pumpkin Pavilion underway in Bay View's Humboldt Park

There are lots of spine-tingling ways to spend the evening. Cassandra McShepard joined us live at Humboldt Park for the Bay View Pumpkin Pavilion.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 20, 2023
BAY VIEW, Wis. — There are lots of spine-tingling ways to spend the evening.

We've got the scream team at some must-see Halloween events in our area.

Cassandra McShepard joined us live at Humboldt Park for the Bay View Pumpkin Pavilion.

