PrideFest kicks off with a star-studded lineup and packed crowds

MILWAUKEE — Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee PrideFest takes over the Henry Maier Festival Park for the weekend.

There are some big names performing at this year's festival. Some marquee drag queens include Nina West, Adore Delano, Jan Sport, Raja Gemini, and Willow Pill. Local Milwaukee DJ Femme Noir will also be performing.

Before the final attendance is even counted, the festival is already breaking its own records. Over the course of three days, roughly 500 entertainers will perform. PrideFest will also have nearly 200 vendors which include food, clothing, and other items.

Watch the interview below to hear from one of the performers, PonyBoy. He was Mr. Trans Midwest 2024...

Chatting with PrideFest performer PonyBoy

Festival organizers will also bring back the “Red Light District,” an activation that transitions from daytime programming featuring panel presentations and workshops to an active stage featuring performances such as cabaret acts, acoustic local musicians, comedy, and more in the evening.

This is Wisconsin's largest LGBTQ event and lasts through Saturday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee PrideFest website.

