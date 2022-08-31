Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is unique in so many ways, but not many people know about the city's plane spotting parks. There are several places where aviation enthusiasts can feel the roar of the engine rumble through their bodies as a plane flies just a few hundred feet about their heads.

These are some of the best places to plane spot in Milwaukee:



It's free to park in all these areas except the airport parking lot. However, parking is free if you stay at the parking garage for less than 30 minutes.

You'll likely see people hanging out in those areas with cameras, trying to snap a picture of a plane flying by.

"You don’t see the same plane usually every day. We’ve had a bunch of different planes come to Milwaukee over the course of the summer," Max Gabb said.

James Groh Max Gabb preparing to get videos and pictures of incoming planes.

Gabb is a 14-year-old plane spotter and aviation enthusiast. He has been doing this since November of 2020.

"It's really cool to get under it, and just capture it," he said.

He comes to these areas with his camera to get footage for his Instagram and YouTube accounts. He hopes to spread his passion for aviation with others. Gabb also wants to become a pilot one day.

"I just really like the airline aspect where you're getting basically paid to travel," he said.

Living out of a suitcase doesn't bother him. It's the thrill of flying high above the clouds and seeing the world that makes him want to become a pilot. It's all thanks to these observation areas that he wants to conquer the skies one day.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip