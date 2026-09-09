MILWAUKEE — The United Steelworkers program gives women a place to share experiences, advocate for better working conditions, and develop future leaders.

Linda Peterson, Women of Steel Coordinator for Sub-District 7, says having that support is critical.

“So many times we run into issues, we feel like we’re alone,” Peterson said. “But if we can get everybody together, we come to find out we’re all battling the same battles.” That includes everything from protective equipment that doesn’t fit properly to having a stronger voice on the job.

Check out Cassandra McShepard's full report in the video player below:

Pink hard hats, strong voices: Women of Steel make their mark

The group also takes that voice into the community. Members wear their signature pink hard hats while volunteering, fundraising, participating in events, and supporting workers at rallies. They also travel to Madison to advocate for worker-friendly legislation.

“Women really didn’t have a voice in the workplace,” Peterson said. “We got the right to be there, but nobody really gave us the right to be heard. That’s why it’s important that we stick together and make sure our voices are heard.”

Erin Spengler, a Women of Steel member and recording secretary at her local, has worked at Harley-Davidson for 25 years. She says the organization has given her friendships and a sense of belonging.

“In a male-dominated industry where we face different challenges and circumstances, it’s nice to know that you’re not alone,” Spengler said. She encourages other union women to give Women of Steel a try. “Show up at an event, meet some of us, see if you like it. I guarantee you will. We’re pretty cool.”

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