Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Pickleball picking up popularity at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee

pickleball1.JPG
TMJ4
The fastest-growing sport in America right now is pickleball. Good City Brewing on the East Side has a court that has become pretty popular in town.
pickleball1.JPG
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:59:34-04

The fastest-growing sport in America right now is pickleball. Good City Brewing on the East Side has a court that has become pretty popular in town.

Maggie Oliver is the manager of the taproom.

"People love it, especially here in the Midwest," Maggie says. "We're extremely busy in the wintertime when there's not much to do outside. We have an inside court and people are signing up, the craze is real."

The court itself is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. Because of the demand to play, leagues are popping up everywhere.

"It's competitive for sure," Maggie explains. "I have a couple of guys that play here, and then they have a beer together because they've worked up a sweat. There's a competitive spirit during the games."

Pickleball is a fun game for all ages to play.

"I like to tell people it's very similar to tennis, Maggie says. " We play by the traditional pickleball rules."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.