Pickleball picking up popularity at Good City Brewing in Milwaukee

The fastest-growing sport in America right now is pickleball. Good City Brewing on the East Side has a court that has become pretty popular in town.

Maggie Oliver is the manager of the taproom.

"People love it, especially here in the Midwest," Maggie says. "We're extremely busy in the wintertime when there's not much to do outside. We have an inside court and people are signing up, the craze is real."

The court itself is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. Because of the demand to play, leagues are popping up everywhere.

"It's competitive for sure," Maggie explains. "I have a couple of guys that play here, and then they have a beer together because they've worked up a sweat. There's a competitive spirit during the games."

Pickleball is a fun game for all ages to play.

"I like to tell people it's very similar to tennis, Maggie says. " We play by the traditional pickleball rules."

