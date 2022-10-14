Peak fall colors at Holy Hill: An ode to fall colors across Wisconsin

HUBERTUS, Wis. — It's peak fall color season across Wisconsin and the colors are popping at Holy Hill.

We can all feel winter's cold creeping in on us, which means those fall colors and leaves will be gone soon.

So now is the time to take in this cornucopia of color. It's a symphony of reds, yellows, and greens around Wisconsin.

Fans of fall are flocking to parks and trails to soak in one of the greatest shows on earth - the changing of the seasons.

It's a once-a-year crescendo of the most beautiful colors. Leaves cling to their branches hoping the show continues just a little longer. But the applause of the wind forces them to take a bow. Plants still popping with purples fight against the curtain closing, but they too must exit the stage.

Only the rivers rush on indifferent to this change in temperature. Until they catch stage fright as the only actor and freeze.

So be sure to take in this moment. There is no time quite like fall. Take a stroll outside, step on a crunchy leaf, and take in the performance of the year.

