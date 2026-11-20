MILWAUKEE — Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas at the Pabst Mansion with more than 20 uniquely decorated rooms.

The historic mansion exudes a high-class Christmas with beautifully decorated trees and holiday displays. Each one was designed by a volunteer from the community.

Every year, the mansion, built for Captain Frederick Pabst and his wife Maria in 1892, features new room displays. Just like a snowflake, every room is different from one year to the next.

Watch the video below to see inside Christmas at the Pabst Mansion...

Experience a classy Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Guests can opt in for guided tours or walk the mansion by themselves from Nov. 19 to Jan. 3. There are a variety of special events and tours, including twilight tours, mimosa tours, and family-focused tours featuring a visit from Father Christmas.

Tickets range in price depending on the tour and day. Adult admission typically starts at $23. For a complete pricing guide, go to the Pabst Mansion website.

See how the Pabst was decorated by watching the video below...

Pabst Mansion transforms into a luxurious Christmas wonderland, open for tours

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