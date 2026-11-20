MILWAUKEE — Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas at the Pabst Mansion with more than 20 uniquely decorated rooms.
The historic mansion exudes a high-class Christmas with beautifully decorated trees and holiday displays. Each one was designed by a volunteer from the community.
Every year, the mansion, built for Captain Frederick Pabst and his wife Maria in 1892, features new room displays. Just like a snowflake, every room is different from one year to the next.
Watch the video below to see inside Christmas at the Pabst Mansion...
Guests can opt in for guided tours or walk the mansion by themselves from Nov. 19 to Jan. 3. There are a variety of special events and tours, including twilight tours, mimosa tours, and family-focused tours featuring a visit from Father Christmas.
Tickets range in price depending on the tour and day. Adult admission typically starts at $23. For a complete pricing guide, go to the Pabst Mansion website.
See how the Pabst was decorated by watching the video below...
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