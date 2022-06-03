Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Our Voice Milwaukee to lift their voices in harmony at PrideFest after 2 years

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Image from iOS (259).jpg
TMJ4
Image from iOS (259).jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 18:07:55-04

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful things can happen when people come together, such is the case with Our Voice Milwaukee.

The chorus formed 12 years ago when a group of men wanting to inspire harmony in the community joined their voices.

Our Voice Milwaukee is a chorus for Gay men and allies, and in my opinion, a jewel in the crown of the LGBTQ community. Due to the pandemic, they have been silent for a little over two years, but they will once again lift their voices in harmony at PrideFest.

Image from iOS (258).jpg

I asked Artistic Director, David Hein, how he chose the music.

“It is the biggest challenge, and also the biggest joy of leading a group like this. The music needs to capture that sense of striving, the overcoming of challenges, and relate a feeling of celebration," Hein said.

Creating a visible presence and a positive voice for the LGBTQ community is what Our Voice Milwaukee is all about, and the good news is they are always looking for new members who want to use their voice to inspire harmony in the community.

Click here to learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight