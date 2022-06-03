Our Voice Milwaukee to lift their voices in harmony at PrideFest after 2 years

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful things can happen when people come together, such is the case with Our Voice Milwaukee.

The chorus formed 12 years ago when a group of men wanting to inspire harmony in the community joined their voices.

Our Voice Milwaukee is a chorus for Gay men and allies, and in my opinion, a jewel in the crown of the LGBTQ community. Due to the pandemic, they have been silent for a little over two years, but they will once again lift their voices in harmony at PrideFest.

TMJ4

I asked Artistic Director, David Hein, how he chose the music.

“It is the biggest challenge, and also the biggest joy of leading a group like this. The music needs to capture that sense of striving, the overcoming of challenges, and relate a feeling of celebration," Hein said.

Creating a visible presence and a positive voice for the LGBTQ community is what Our Voice Milwaukee is all about, and the good news is they are always looking for new members who want to use their voice to inspire harmony in the community.

Click here to learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip