Ope! Brewing Company's weekly disc golf putting league draws big crowds

The Ope Brewing Company disc golf putting league attracts more than 70 people every week.
WEST ALLIS — The saying goes: drive for show, putt for dough. At Ope! Brewing Company, you can hone your putting skills while winning prizes.

The West Allis Brewery hosts a weekly disc golf putting league. The top finishers win beer and gift cards. It's a way to beat the dreary winter blues and hang out with your friends.

There are four divisions ranging from amateur to more experienced players. There are five different baskets. Each week the course changes. In a sense, it's a bit like mini golf but for disc golf. There is a $10 entry fee.

The league is every Monday until March from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can sign up at the bar.

Watch the two interviews below to see what the league is like and witness James Groh's put it all on the line for just one putt.

