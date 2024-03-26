OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich recommends must-try fish fry.

Good Friday is on March 29.

If you're looking for a new Friday night favorite in Lake Country, we have you covered.

Lori Fredrich, Senior Food Writer at OnMilwaukee, joined Milwaukee Tonight with a look at some of the best spots in town for a fish fry.

We've also provided a list of some of the top recommendations from Fredrich.

Fish Fry recommendations

North Avenue Grill

7225 W. North Ave.

Fish: Cod, lake perch, walleye, bluegill.

Sides: Coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, and choice of potato.

State Fair Inn

8101 W. Greenfield Ave.

Fish: Beer-battered cod, perch, tilapia, or walleye almondine.

Sides: Soup, salad, and choice of potato or onion rings

Steny's Tavern & Grill

800 S. 2nd St.

Fish: Beer-battered or pan-fried Icelandic cod. Pan-fried or deep-fried lake perch.

Sides: Coleslaw, rye bread, potato pancake

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

Fish: Bitburger Pilsner-battered or baked cod.

Sides: Tartar sauce, rye bread, lemon, coleslaw, and choice of fries, potato salad, or potato pancakes.

For a full list of more than 150 options to choose from, clickhere.

Don't forget that TMJ4 has a Fish Fry blog! People in front of and behind the cameras have been leaving their reviews of fish fry spots around town.

To see our latest review, click here.

Watch the full interview above:

