Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

OnMilwaukee helps TMJ4 find the top new Wisconsin State Fair foods to try

OnMilwaukee dining editor Lori Fredrich joined Milwaukee Tonight's Steve Chamraz for a tour of new foods to try at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.
OnMilwaukee dining editor Lori Fredrich has opinions on everything, especially the newest foods at the Wisconsin State Fair. She joined Milwaukee Tonight's Steve Chamraz for a tour of four new foods to try at this year's celebration of all things Wisconsin. Foods discussed tonight include deep-fried apple pie, brat &amp; kraut cheese curd taco, and coastal corn nuggets.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 19:58:40-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — OnMilwaukee dining editor Lori Fredrich has opinions on everything, especially the newest foods at the Wisconsin State Fair.

She joined Milwaukee Tonight's Steve Chamraz for a tour of four new foods to try at this year's celebration of all things Wisconsin.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see what they discovered.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.