One of the world's best illusionists gives a sneak peek of his Milwaukee show

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a night of illusion-filled mystery as one of the world's top illusionists performs in Milwaukee.

Rob Lake, a magician and illusionist, will be at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21. Illusionists specialize in creating seemingly impossible on-stage acts like transporting from one place to another, making items disappear, or levitating objects. They often employ sleight of hand and showmanship during the performance.

For more than a decade, Rob Lake has been touring the world bringing his act to Japan, the Caribbean, across the United States, and now to Milwaukee. In 2008, he became the youngest magician to win the Merlin Award which is the highest honor in the magic world. It crowns the recipient as the international stage magician of the year.

Tickets for 'The Magic of Rob Lake' start at $35.

James Groh chatted with Rob Lake to see some of his illusions and magic in person before his show. Watch the interviews below to get a taste of his show.

Master magician makes a card disappear

One of world's best illusionists performing in Milwaukee

