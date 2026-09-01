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One last hurrah for summer. jumping for joy at Sky Zone trampoline park in Greenfield

Jumping for joy and one last hurrah for summer at Sky Zone in Greenfield.
One last hurrah for summer at a trampoline park
Making the most of the end of summer
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GREENFIELD — Summer is almost over. At the time this article was published, only a few hours were left of precious, precious summer. Then students across the region, like Milwaukee Public Schools and the School District of Greenfield, will return to their classrooms. However, some of those kids got one last hurrah before the early wake up call.

Dozens of kids went to Sky Zone, a trampoline park, in Greenfield. It was there way of squeezing the most out of the last day.

Watch the interviews below to hear how excited all the kids were to bounce around the park...

Making the most of the end of summer
One last hurrah for summer at a trampoline park

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