Olympic Zone: Snowboarders race down the slopes at the Rock Snow Park

Snowboarding
The Rock Snowpark
Posted at 6:59 PM, Feb 08, 2022
FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Snowboarding is a relatively new sport in the Winter Olympic Games, making its first appearance in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

It evolved from skiers incorporating acrobatics tricks and jumps to now one of the most exciting sports to watch.

I went to The Rock Snowpark to learn about the sport. The first thing I learned is that I would not be trying it out for myself, as it involves speeding down a snow-covered slope while standing on a singular snowboard with both feet attached.

I spent my time there chilling by the fire, but at the Rock, lessons are given, you can rent the equipment, and many Olympic dreamers are racing down the slopes.

The Rock Snowpark is located at 7011 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI

