Olympic Zone: Crash course on the sport of curling from the Milwaukee Curling Club in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG, Wisc. — To learn about the Olympic sport of curling, I went to the Milwaukee Curling Club in Cedarburg.

Curling is believed to be one of the world’s oldest team sports. In the early Olympic games, curling was just a demonstration sport, but its debut in the 1998 Olympic captured America's attention.

Okay, that’s enough history, because that’s information you can get anywhere. Let’s talk about what I learned at the Milwaukee Curling Club that attracted me to the sport.

First of all, it does not require an Olympian's physique, (which is good cause I don’t have one). I also saw curlers of all ages coming together to play the game. But the most impressive thing was the camaraderie, Curling is a civilized sport and after it is played, the opposing teams sit at a round top for conversation and catching up.

Now that’s my kind of sport! Learn more from the Milwaukee Curling Club by clicking here.

