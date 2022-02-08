Olympic dreamers learn about alpine skiing at the Rock Snow Park in Franklin

Watch
Alpine or downhill skiing has a fixed-heel binding, where cross-country skiing uses skis with free-heel bindings. It requires skiers to ski down a slope, with minimal turns and maximum speeds to reach the finish line.
The Rock Snow Park in Franklin
Posted at 7:12 AM, Feb 08, 2022
FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Rock Snow Park in Franklin is a place where Olympic dreamers can go to get acquainted with the sport of alpine skiing.

TMJ4 News met with alpine ski instructor Jill Wachter to see how this sport is done.

Alpine or downhill skiing has a fixed-heel binding, whereas cross-country skiing uses skis with free-heel bindings. It requires skiers to ski down a slope, with minimal turns and maximum speeds to reach the finish line.

In the Olympics, the speeds can reach more than 80 miles per hour, so understandably I left this sport to the pros.

