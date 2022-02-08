Olympic dreamers learn about alpine skiing at the Rock Snow Park in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Rock Snow Park in Franklin is a place where Olympic dreamers can go to get acquainted with the sport of alpine skiing.

TMJ4 News met with alpine ski instructor Jill Wachter to see how this sport is done.

Alpine or downhill skiing has a fixed-heel binding, whereas cross-country skiing uses skis with free-heel bindings. It requires skiers to ski down a slope, with minimal turns and maximum speeds to reach the finish line.

In the Olympics, the speeds can reach more than 80 miles per hour, so understandably I left this sport to the pros.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip