Oh Christmas Tree! 111th annual Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting brings festive cheer to Deer District

MILWAUKEE — 🎵 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎵 On Thursday evening, the official City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree was lit up. That marked the transition of Deer District to Cheer District for the rest of the holiday season.

This year marks the 111th year of Milwaukee's Christmas tree lighting—a legacy that ranks just behind New York City’s!

The star of the show was a grand 64-foot Colorado Blue Spruce generously donated by the Yeager family from Milwaukee.

It was a night full of festive joy. There was a reindeer petting station with Comet, Vixen, and Dancer making appearances. Of course, Santa was there too taking pictures. There was a 21-piece band and music provided by well-known Milwaukee entertainer DJ Shawna.

Milwaukee's very own styling guru, David Caruso, is stepped in to help bring this holiday icon to life. He crafted the tree’s look with flair and festivity. And thanks to We Energies, the lights will twinkle from Dec. 5 until the end of the season.

Watch these interviews to see what it was like at the Tree Lighting Ceremony...

Hundreds come out for Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting

Dancing to stay to warm at the Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting

