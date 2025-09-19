Occasional Artists Show and Sale benefits North Point Lighthouse Museum

MILWAUKEE — The Occasional Artists Show and Sale held on Friday by North Point Lighthouse Friends not only supported local artists but also raised money for the North Point Lighthouse Museum.

The lighthouse, located in Milwaukee County's Lake Park, is a 1888 maritime treasure maintained 100 percent by the North Point Lighthouse Friends, with no government support.

It is among the most photographed spots in Milwaukee and is rented out for weddings and other special events. It is also open for visitors on the weekends.

Ten artists participated in this year's Occasional Artists Show and Sale.

For more information, visit the North Point Lighthouse Museum website.

