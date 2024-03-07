Non-profit Project Concern in Cudahy outgrowing space, needs new home to keep up with community's needs

CUDAHY — With a big smile on her face and occasionally dancing, Sophia Netsehajiwska-Torcivia is always happy to volunteer at Project Concern of Cudahy/St. Francis.

The organization, which operates as a free food pantry and clothing bank, is dedicated to serving individuals and families in need within the community.

"There is never anything thrown away. There is no such thing as waste," Netsehajiwska-Torcivia said.

However, her journey with Project Concern didn't begin as a volunteer. It's where she shopped. Project Concern specifically caters to people and families who meet certain income requirements established by The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

"I was at a point in my life where I needed help," Netsehajiwska-Torcivia said.

However, after receiving assistance from Project Concern, she wanted to give back. Returning to the organization as a volunteer allowed her to also contribute to the community, an experience she describes as even better.

"I not only received help, but I could give in return, which was even better because as you give you get returns," she said.

Now, she is one of the 50 volunteers at Project Concern which isn’t easy to do.

"I have to at times turn people away. I always keep their number, you know, in case we need them. But yeah, we have a waitlist to volunteer here," Andrew Higgins, the agency director of Project Concern said.

Having to waitlist volunteers is a good problem to have since Project Concern serves 400 to 500 families every month. In one year they will donate a little more than 1 million pounds of food. That doesn't include all the clothes, toys, and books people can pick up for free. Project Concern also offers help with finding employment, housing assistance, senior abuse, pregnancy resources, and more.

This high demand is a testament to the impact Project Concern has on the communities of St. Francis and Cudahy. However, demand is growing faster than the organization can keep up.

"Right now, we're seeing on average 40 new households a month. So these are people who have never been to our food pantry for sure, and many of them that have just never been to a food pantry in general," Higgins said.

Project Concern is in a roughly 8,500-square-foot basement beneath the Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. The organization is growing out of the space it started in and has been operating out of for 55 years.

"I mean we’ve filled every possible space with things," Higgins said.

The search for a new location has lasted for five years. No place has fit the needs of Project Concern yet. They are looking for a 10,000-square-foot space that's on a bus line, is one story, has proper parking, is more ADA accessible, and is in Cudahy.

Rather than finding a pre-existing space, Project Concern plans to build its next donation center. Once they finalize a sight, they will launch a capital campaign to raise money for this vital community resource.

"We can't continue to do this for the next 20, 40 years, you know, in the basement."

With their sights set on a brighter future, Project Concern of Cudahy/Saint Francis will continue to provide essential support to individuals and families, ensuring that no one goes without the basic necessities of life. They are not only meeting immediate needs but also empowering individuals to overcome challenges and thrive.

Project Concern is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

To donate to the organization or learn if you qualify to shop there, go to the Project Concern website.

