Nohemi' Chavez is the artist in residency at Mitchell St. Arts Center

TMJ4
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 17:30:36-04

MILWAUKEE — I am thrilled to celebrate this young fashion designer during Hispanic Heritage Month. I saw her work at the 2023 Mount Mary senior fashion showcase and was so impressed with her work.

Meet Nohemi’ Chavez Contreras, a recent graduate of Mount Mary, recipient of the Emerging Fashion Designer Award, and an Artist in Residency at Mitchell St. Arts Center. And, in my opinion, the “REAL DEAL!”

Although she only started in 2019, her eye for design and her craftsmanship far exceed her four years of work.

“When I think of myself, I don't think that I fit into the box of a stereotypical Mexican designer. A lot of the time when you think of a Latin American designer, you think of really bold floral prints and colorful patterns, a lot of flounces and ruffles, which is great. It's beautiful. But that is not me and who I am as a person or as a designer.” said Nohemi’.

Though she loved fashion, Nohemi’ says, “I didn't know that I could actually make a career out of this. Without even realizing it, I just fell in love with it and now I think that this is what I'm supposed to be doing and this is part of my purpose.”

This talented designer is most definitely on purpose! She approaches her clothing with a boldness that is seldom seen outside of Haute Couture. With bold lines and figure-flattering silhouettes, Nohemi’ is more than deserving of her accolades.

In closing, she says, “A big part of my brand is to help others be true to themselves and stand in their prime unapologetically. To be proud of who they are and where they come from.”

Check out this Mount Mary Fashion spotlight on Nohemi' on YouTube.

