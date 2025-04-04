No experience? No problem! Women's boat building class in Milwaukee teaches carpentry and woodworking basics

MILWAUKEE — You don't need to be a master shipwright to build a boat. In fact, you don't even need to know how to build a boat to build a boat. A Milwaukee class will teach you.

All Hands Boatworks is a multi-faceted school that focuses on fostering the development of local youth through wooden boat building. The classes promotes personal growth, STEM teaching, and workforce preparation. Plus, it invites people to learn more about our rivers and lakes.

While a majority of the programming is catered towards younger students, there are night classes for adults. One of those classes is Women's Boat Building. Class members join an 8-week course and contribute to the construction of a 12-foot scamper. They don't need any previous carpentry or woodshop knowledge.

The Women's Boat Building class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 pm to 7:15 pm at 621 S. 12th Street in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Watch the interviews below to see what the class is like...

Learn to build a boat without any experience

Women's boat building class teaching carpentry and woodwork skills

