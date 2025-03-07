Newly engaged reporter James Groh and his fiance explore a wedding showcase in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As someone who recently got engaged, I know the stresses of wedding planning. However, there is good news for people like me. There was a wedding showcase hosted at the Pritzlaff in Milwaukee to help with the process.

Zilli Hospitality Group hosted the wedding open house on March 6. At the event were more than 50 vendors from caterers, event planners, rental companies, florists, painters, photographers, and DJs.

The goal was to give recently engaged couples a one-stop shop for all of their wedding planning needs. My fiance and I are thinking of doing a Fall 2026 wedding. Even though we're so far out, I still feel like I have a ton of decisions to make in a relatively short time - caterers, flowers, music, decor, photographer. The list goes on and on.

The wedding showcase helped put everything in one place to couples and vendors could talk to get a better understanding of how their big day would look.

Attendees also had the chance to win prizes valued at $500 and $1,000.

Watch the interviews to see the showcase and watch vendors try to convince James and his fiance to use their services...

Wedding vendors try convincing a newly engaged couple to use their services

How reporter James Groh and his fiance met and what annoys each other

Newly engaged reporter James Groh and his fiance explore a wedding showcase

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip