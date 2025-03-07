Watch Now
Newly engaged reporter James Groh and his fiance explore a wedding showcase in Milwaukee

Recently engaged reporter James Groh and his fiance explored what vendors were offering at a wedding showcase at the Pritzlaff in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — As someone who recently got engaged, I know the stresses of wedding planning. However, there is good news for people like me. There was a wedding showcase hosted at the Pritzlaff in Milwaukee to help with the process.

Zilli Hospitality Group hosted the wedding open house on March 6. At the event were more than 50 vendors from caterers, event planners, rental companies, florists, painters, photographers, and DJs.

The goal was to give recently engaged couples a one-stop shop for all of their wedding planning needs. My fiance and I are thinking of doing a Fall 2026 wedding. Even though we're so far out, I still feel like I have a ton of decisions to make in a relatively short time - caterers, flowers, music, decor, photographer. The list goes on and on.

The wedding showcase helped put everything in one place to couples and vendors could talk to get a better understanding of how their big day would look.

Attendees also had the chance to win prizes valued at $500 and $1,000.

Watch the interviews to see the showcase and watch vendors try to convince James and his fiance to use their services...

Wedding vendors try convincing a newly engaged couple to use their services
How reporter James Groh and his fiance met and what annoys each other
Newly engaged reporter James Groh and his fiance explore a wedding showcase

