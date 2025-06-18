New romance only book shop coming to Wauwatosa, The Well Red Damsel

WAUWATOSA — A new bookstore dedicated exclusively to romance novels is opening on the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border, offering readers a specialized space to find their next favorite love story.

The Well Red Damsel, located on North Ave, was started by longtime book lover Natasha Meyer and will celebrate its grand opening weekend on June 21 and 22.

"I always say I can recommend a romance or fantasy, but I couldn't recommend a nonfiction book about World War II because it's just not what I read," Meyer said.

The store focuses entirely on romance novels, a genre that has exploded in popularity in recent years. Readers can find everything from sports and paranormal romance to contemporary, fantasy, and darker themes.

While traditional bookstores typically offer limited romance sections, Meyer wanted to create a space where finding specific romance subgenres would be easier.

"I was also looking for a little more diversity with books when it came to romance," Meyer said.

She has always been a book lover, specifically romance. Meyer admits she can't recommend a nonfiction book about World War II. But she can find you the exact romance novel you're looking for. Meyer loves the tropes, stereotypes, and structure of the genre.

"I think there's only so many things that happen in these books. Again, they're predictable. You know what's going to happen, and you don't know how. You're kind of just waiting for those moments, and when they happen, it's such an exciting payoff," she said.

As a women and queer-owned business, The Well Red Damsel deliberately positions its LGBTQ section at the front of the store for visibility and accessibility.

"A lot of bookstores don't have a ton of queer romance, and when they do, you kind of have to rifle through all the other romance," Meyer said.

The way Natasha has designed her store makes it easy to find LGBTQ or BIPOC books.

"I wanted somebody who was looking for that specifically and see it right away. I think everyone deserves to see themselves in a book, and the front room was kind of my way of giving that to people," she said.

Social media has helped the romance genre explode in popularity. 'BookTok' on TikTok and 'Bookstagram' on Instagram are communities that share their favorite books, authors, theories, comments, and more about the genre. It's a way for book lovers to explore diverse sub-genres and for entrepreneurs like Meyer to open their dream store.

"There's been a lot more open acknowledgment of people's love for romance. Romance readers have always been there. I think we're just a little less ashamed to talk about it," Meyer said.

After all, we love rom-coms and romance movies. Those can have hot and heavy scenes too — just like some of her spicier books. Inside the shop, a mural proudly declares "Your Local Smut Dealer," embracing the spicier side of romance literature.

"It was just my way of saying, if you're looking for a romance book, you can come to me and I can help you find it," Meyer said.

There are also tamer books that cater to a young adult audience or adults looking for something more 'PG'.

Meyer's path to opening the store began last year when she started hosting pop-up events. She was bringing romance books to the community at events and bars. Sometimes, hundreds of people would show up looking to buy a romance book. Initially, she thought opening a storefront would be a three- to five-year journey. However, the overwhelming turnout convinced her there was enough demand to open a permanent location.

"So while some people may feel it's niche, especially if they don't read the genre, there are lots of romance readers in Wisconsin, as some of my pop-ups have shown," Meyer said.

The grand opening is on June 21 and 22 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be two poets, seven authors, and ice cream. There is also a book club that people can join. More information can be found on its website.

