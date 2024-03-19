New pilates studio, ‘Body Language Pilates’ opens in Bay View.

MILWAUKEE — There are several ways we approach fitness these days, but few work for everyone.

From sore joints and muscle aches to scoliosis, pilates might just be one of the best ways to gain physical strength, no matter where you are in your quest for health.

Developed in the early 20th century by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates, pilates is a type of mind-body exercise that is perfect for everyone.

I uncovered a hidden gem that I want to share with you.

'Body Language Pilates' is a new business in Bay View. I met with owner Samantha Stipan to learn about how she uses this form of exercise to help her clients connect with their bodies.

“I always saw myself running my own business and I absolutely fell in love with pilates and what it did for me. When I started teaching, I realized how much I loved sharing that knowledge with other people,” said Samantha.

I’d considered pilates to be a fad of the 80s, but Samantha says, “The reason why I think it's coming back, and surging, is the really deep connection between your mind and your body.” The thing that makes it suitable for everyone is you are lying on your back for many positions. This puts you out of gravity, so you're able to relax and strengthen the smaller muscles that cover the joints.

83-year-old Saundra Wilson, one of Samantha’s clients who is visually impaired, says that doing pilates has helped, not only with core strength and balance, which is crucial to being able to navigate city streets, but also with her arthritis.

'Body Language Pilates' engages with empathy, allows evolution, encourages exploration, and cultivates camaraderie. These are the pillars of Samantha’s business.

https://www.bodylanguagemke.com/

