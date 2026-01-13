TMJ4 is exploring Milwaukee's vibrant art scene through a new installation at Kim's Storage Gallery in the historic Third Ward. The gallery recently opened Susan Hall's exhibition "Balance" at the start of the year, showcasing the Chicago-based artist's unique technique and environmental themes.

Kim Storage, the gallery's director and owner, has been hosting temporary exhibitions lasting four to six weeks each since opening. The gallery represents a growing trend of artists living and working in Milwaukee's expanding creative community.

"You kind of feel it in your gut," Storage said about collecting art. "You maybe love all of these paintings, but it's like that one that really stops you in your tracks, and you're just like, 'Wow, I love that so much.'"

Storage emphasized that established artists like Hall, who became an artist in the 1990s, represent solid investment opportunities for collectors.

"She's a mid-career artist now, and I would say she's a safe bet," Storage said. "Her art will just keep increasing in value over time."

Hall's work features a distinctive technique involving lace and gesso, an acrylic base used in painting. She places crochet lace into wet gesso, allows it to dry, then removes the lace, leaving behind intricate patterns.

Watch: New 'Balance' exhibition showcases environmental art at Kim's Storage Gallery in Milwaukee

Oil painting exhibition open through Valentine's Day

"It gives the paintings a nice, ethereal dream-like quality," Hall said.

The exhibition explores themes of nature, environmental balance, and humanity's connection to the natural world.

"My work's about nature and balance in the natural world and humans' connection to the natural world and just humans' effect on the environment and climate change," Hall said.

The "Balance" exhibition runs through February 14. Hall will be present at the gallery during Gallery Night this weekend, available to meet visitors Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kim's Storage Gallery is participating in the upcoming Gallery Night event, part of Milwaukee's ongoing effort to showcase its expanding arts community through partnerships with organizations like Imagine MKE, a nonprofit supporting creative people and places in Milwaukee's art scene.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

