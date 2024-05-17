Network and Chill: The Collab helps connect Milwaukee women entrepreneurs and grow businesses

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee networking event is helping connect women entrepreneurs to not only grow their business connections but increase profits too.

The event Network and Chill is hosted by The Collab. Part of the organization's goal is to promote local businesses and bring together owners who wouldn't usually come across each other. It was started by Jessie Ueberfluss and Emily Baldwin. Ueberfluss owns Hooked Social Media and Yard Games MKE. Baldwin owns Beautifully Layered and BL Event Rentals.

On Thursday night, the event was held at Elle Studio + Wellness.

Network and Chill caps out around 25 people. Organizers said that helps keep the space intimate and creates a non-competitive environment. There is also a bell that rings every 5-7 minutes to keep people rotating and talking to new entrepreneurs.

The Collab hosts speaker series and business showcases throughout the year.

Watch the videos above to see what these events are like and hear from two entrepreneurs, The Lost Art Photography and Patchwork Organizing, who have been able to grow their networks and businesses.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip