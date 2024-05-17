Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Network and Chill: The Collab helps connect Milwaukee women entrepreneurs and grow businesses

The Collab is a women's business community initiative that helps bring entrepreneurs in Milwaukee together.
Posted at 7:32 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 20:32:01-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee networking event is helping connect women entrepreneurs to not only grow their business connections but increase profits too.

The event Network and Chill is hosted by The Collab. Part of the organization's goal is to promote local businesses and bring together owners who wouldn't usually come across each other. It was started by Jessie Ueberfluss and Emily Baldwin. Ueberfluss owns Hooked Social Media and Yard Games MKE. Baldwin owns Beautifully Layered and BL Event Rentals.

On Thursday night, the event was held at Elle Studio + Wellness.

Network and Chill caps out around 25 people. Organizers said that helps keep the space intimate and creates a non-competitive environment. There is also a bell that rings every 5-7 minutes to keep people rotating and talking to new entrepreneurs.

The Collab hosts speaker series and business showcases throughout the year.

Watch the videos above to see what these events are like and hear from two entrepreneurs, The Lost Art Photography and Patchwork Organizing, who have been able to grow their networks and businesses.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.