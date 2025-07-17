Navy officer returns to Milwaukee to inspire during Navy Week

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week back to Milwaukee from July 14-20. As part of a nationwide outreach effort, Milwaukee Navy Week is connecting Sailors with the community through a variety of performances, educational events and service projects.

A Milwaukee native who serves as a Cryptologic Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy has returned to her hometown during Navy Week to connect with the community that shaped her career path.

Lt. Lanika Vann, who has served in the Navy for 10 years, visited the Boys and Girls Club at Bayview High School, where she shared her experiences with local youth.

"So, this is the Navy's 250-year-Anniversary. So, coming home with the Navy to talk to family and to really show them what I do, it's tremendous," Vann said.

Vann's journey began in Milwaukee, where she attended 35th Street Elementary and MPS' Lincoln Center of the Arts. Her interest in military service sparked during her childhood.

"When I was in elementary school, I was just walking down the street one day and with my friends. We were just talking and I look up and see kids in uniforms and I'm like, oh they look really cool, really snazzy, put together," Vann said.

That early fascination led her from high school ROTC to commissioning in college, setting her on a path to a successful military career.

During her visit to the Boys and Girls Club, Vann shared stories about her global travels with the Navy.

"I've been to Bahrain, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand...Manila," she told the children while also engaging with them in activities like jumping rope.

Her Milwaukee visit also included speaking to Cub Scouts and meeting with Vietnam veterans.

As a woman in the armed forces, Vann offered encouragement to young people considering military service.

"You want to travel, you want to show leadership, you know, fight for your country. This is a way to do it," Vann said.

