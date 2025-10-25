'Nature’s Voice' at Lily Pad Gallery West spotlights East Coast artists

MILWAUKEE — Three acclaimed East Coast artists are featured in the “Nature’s Voice” exhibit on display now through Jan. 2 at Lily Pad Gallery West in Milwaukee.

This isn’t just another group show. It’s a curated collision of three distinct artistic universes, each exploring nature through radically different yet profoundly connected approaches.

The featured artists include Christopher Groves, Christopher Pierce and H.M. Saffer II.

Watch: Three acclaimed East Coast artists are featured in the “Nature’s Voice” exhibit on display now through Jan. 2 at Lily Pad Gallery West in Milwaukee.

Gallery Night is happening at Lily Pad Gallery West

Christopher Groves doesn’t just paint landscapes—he inhabits them. His Florence Academy training and role as Lead Landscape Instructor at Colorado Classical Academy have honed a technique that captures the very soul of wilderness. From Louisiana swamps to mountain peaks, Groves’ signature style as an Oil Painters of America member transforms natural scenes into emotional experiences that will leave you breathless.

Christopher Pierce transforms his New York gardens into artistic gold. His large-scale florals aren’t mere botanical studies—they’re commanding statements that dominate gallery walls with their bold presence and sophisticated color work. Pierce’s national recognition stems from his ability to find the extraordinary in everyday botanical beauty, creating works that pulse with life and technical mastery.

H.M. Saffer II represents artistic fusion at its finest. His journey from Philadelphia prodigy to Parisian performer to Japanese Sumi-e student has created a singular artistic voice. The East-meets-West philosophy in his work offers something you simply won’t find anywhere else—paintings that speak in multiple cultural languages while maintaining a coherent, powerful vision.

For more information, visit the Lily Pad Gallery website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip