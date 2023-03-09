Watch Now
Native America in Translation: Milwaukee Art Museum features the works of 10 Indigenous artists

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
TMJ4
The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) is featuring the works of 10 Indigenous artists in a photography and media art exhibition. Curated by Apsáalooke artist Wendy Red Star, “Native America in Translation” invites attendees to examine the ways we see and think about Indigenous cultures.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:48:40-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) is featuring the works of 10 Indigenous artists in a photography and media art exhibition. Curated by Apsáalooke artist Wendy Red Star, “Native America in Translation” invites attendees to examine the ways we see and think about Indigenous cultures.

I met with Asst. Curator of Photography, Ariel Pate, to learn about the exhibition.

Native America in Translation

“This is the first time the museum has shown an exhibition like this where artists are using photography to tell native stories and histories to represent native people," said Ariel.

It is through photographs that we have come to many of the ideas we have about people, unlike ourselves. These artists are taking control of the medium and thereby creating their own narratives.

Native America in Translation

“Art is important because it helps us see each other. It’s important to have shows like this, so people see themselves and others in their full humanity," says Ariel.

The exhibit includes art from various Native nations and affiliations. Among them was local artist Tom Jones from the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Native America in Translation

Native America in Translation can be seen at MAM through June 25, 2023.

Sunday, March 12 is Family Sunday. The theme is “Celebrating Native Art and Artists.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants can meet the artists and create art inspired by the exhibition.

For more information, visit MAM's website.

