MPS Students shine bright at World Fair

What’s better for a kid than a day out of class? A day with 2000 friends out of school and a chance to learn about the world.

Willie Jude II, Executive Director of the MPS Foundation says, "Today is special because we're celebrating our students, we are celebrating culture

and embracing diversity in the school system.

Willie Jude II is from the northside of Milwaukee, he says MPS is the most diverse school system in the state. Looking at the thousands of kids at the world fair, it’s pretty obvious he is right. I talked to Willie and 3 young scholars from 95th Street School about what they learned at the World Fair.

Amandre Mahas-Tenson, a research student says, "My project is Egypt, I learned holidays, traditions, and national religion, I learned how to work in a group"

Daliela Gonzalez a 10-year-old student says,

"I didn’t know Mozambique was an actual county, I didn’t know they speak Portuguese"

Willie Jude II believes exposing young people early to other cultures will make them more competitive in the world. "If we are gonna Change our communities it starts with education and if students in our school feel empowered and informed on the nothside, then sky is the limit!" he proclaimed with excitement.

Grace Witczak an 8th grader at 95th Street School tell me her favorite part is getting out of the classroom to learn. She says, "I think its helpful because it's not like sitting in a classroom, learning about math and science you get to ask questions to other kids that are like you with the same strength and weaknesses and you get to learn about other people too"

The MPS World Fair hosted 2,400 students from 17 schools in Milwaukee. Showcasing what they’ve learned about the 193 members countries of the United Nations. Growing up in the inner city WillieJude II sees this as a chance to not only highlight the young geniuses in the community but also to open doors.

"I want everything for the kids on the Northside understating that Milwaukee has been the most racially segregated, we want the student to have everything that their counterparts have. This program gives them more depth on what’s out there from a curriculum standpoint. So they are learning!" says Jude.

Grace Witczak tells me that she really likes the fair because there’s a lot of new people she gets to meet and she learned not just about the United Nations but life skills and working with others as well.

Three 8th graders were awarded $500 each for the best service learning project.

The Mayor and MPS superintendent stopped by to support the young researchers. But it was the students who stole the show with their displays, dance, and vast knowledge. Willie Jude II says being from Milwaukee Northside himself makes events like this even more special.

Jude goes on to say, "I see myself in them and I want people to see me not as a budget line item but a worthy investment"

