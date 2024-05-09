MPS showcases young scientists at the 17th annual STEM Fair

The MPS STEM Fair is Showcasing Milwaukee's Brightest Young Scientists

Today at the 17th Annual STEM Fair, young people are telling me this is the best part of the school year!

"This definitely creates opportunities for students' futures," said Willie Jude II, Executive Director of the MPS Foundation.

TMJ4 News Willie Jude II, says MPS Making an investment in MPS kids to expose them to STEM Fields and encourage them to explore science. Jude is the Executive Director of the MPS Foundation.

Over 600 students from more than 50 MPS schools displayed their science and engineering expertise in downtown Milwaukee.

The MPS STEM Fair showcases the best STEM projects from across the district. Most of these student submissions have already participated and done well at their school-level STEM Fairs. Volunteers from the community, representing educational partners, businesses, and higher education institutions, collaborate to judge the students.

Patience is Key!

"My hypothesis is that the water fountain will work without power," said Mahesh Thomas, a student at Goodrich Elementary. "I learned a lesson while working on my project – patience! It takes a lot of work to do. It took me two times to make this, but on the second try, I got it," said Thomas.

Students from four-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade shared their projects with pride on the exhibit floor.

"Trying to have a fully electric city by having solar panels, hydroelectric dams, and wind turbines," said Luke Reiser, a 13-year-old student.

Luke and his team built a futuristic city. "For our city, we prioritized green space, so our people can just have a good time and go outside," said Reiser.

STEM: Solving Problems with Imagination

Student projects use mathematics and engineering to solve everyday problems around scientific questions.

"As a student at Golden Meir and Samuel Morse Ave. in Madison, these exhibits take me back to those days when I was trying to do some of those projects," said Willie Jude II.



Investing in the Future

Willie grew up on the Northside. He emphasizes the importance of preparing young people for the future with all the tech investments in Wisconsin.

"Investments in our students are worthwhile investments. When you're investing in knowledge, when you invest in them, you will see the returns because they would be more productive in class. They will increase their attendance. They'll be excited to be in school and then they see that there's hope," said Jude II.

Sparking a Passion for STEM

"We're hoping that it triggers our students to think about STEM fields for their college and careers," said Dr. Abe El Manssouri, Science Curriculum Specialist.

Dr. Abe El Manssouri, the Science Curriculum Specialist, says this event will make Milwaukee students more competitive.

"We have to expose more students to STEM fields so we can close the gap that exists between us and the suburbs," says El Manssouri.

