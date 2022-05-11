Mount Mary University hosting its CREO 2022: Prismatic Parallel fashion show

MILWAUKEE — It has been two years since Mount Mary held their annual fashion show, but the wait is over. Saturday, May 14th, the stage will be filled with the works of over a dozen student designers. I got a sneak preview of what you can expect to see.

Sophomore Designer Jennifer Becker reaches centuries back for inspiration. She knits her own fabrics and incorporates them with woven materials to create her retro-inspired looks. She calls her collection Macaroni.

'Chapter; You' is a swimwear collection by Senior Designer Daisey Pellett. She is passionate about the “perfect fit” and has developed tops that adjust to fit women with a fuller chest.

Maria Olson is a senior designer who is excited about the opportunity to share her collection entitled 'Emptiness.' Clear vinyl plays a huge role in her designs as she uses it in beautiful, but unexpected ways.

The “CREO 2022: Prismatic Parallel” fashion show will be held in the beautiful Notre Dame Hall; it’s a “Salon-Style” presentation, where every seat offers a front-row view.

For more information, click here.

TMJ4 Mount Mary fashion show



TMJ4 Mount Mary fashion show



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip