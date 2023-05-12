Watch Now
Mount Mary Fashion Show: Meet the 'Super Six' women working behind the scenes

Posted at 3:57 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:57:25-04

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wondered about the people behind the scenes of some of your favorite shows? Think about it... Odds are, there are countless people doing many things to make the show a success.

I got a chance to see the work of the six remarkable young women behind the scenes of Mount Mary University's School of Arts & Design’s annual student-run fashion show. They are nicknamed the “Super Six” and they came together to produce every aspect of a show that is traditionally produced by a much larger class.

Yes, the clothing that will grace the runway is designed and constructed by students, but the staging, lighting, seating, and everything else that showgoers will experience will be due to the collaboration of the “Super Six."

This year’s theme is Supernova, and it promises to be an exciting show.

For more information on the show, visit MKELifestyle.com.

