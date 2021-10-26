More than 136,000 CurdBurgers sold during Culver's special

The numbers are in: Culver's says they sold more than 136,000 CurdBurgers when they went on sale for one day only on Oct. 15.

Many restaurants sold out of the special offering before the lunch hour. TMJ4's James Groh witnessed people even lining up at Culver's before they opened.

It's a single deluxe ButterBurger with a single giant cheese curd on top of it. It's such a simple idea - put cheese curds on a burger.

The CurdBurger was certainly a hit, but Culver's managers we talked to say the future of the burger is uncertain. There are no plans to put the burger on the regular menu - at least publicly.

Culver's adds that the burger led to record-sales at 20 percent of their restaurants. The CurdBurger sold at a pace over three times of regular burger sales on an average day, they say.

“We knew this was going to be a fun moment for us to give our guests something they truly wanted, but we were still blown away by the overwhelming response,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, in a statement on Monday.

“It’s exciting to see the passion guests showed on National Cheese Curd Day, and it inspires us to continue creating the menu items they crave," said Adkins.

It all started out with an April Fool's joke Culver’s made about a cheese curd burger. They didn’t anticipate the joke would become something so much more.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone. And we won’t have them back for probably never. We’re not really sure at this point. So it’s all up to whether or not it’s a successful hit for everybody," general manager of the Shorewood Culver's, Brianna Sundeen, said.

TMJ4's James Groh asked a lot of people to rate the burger 1 out of 10. No one gave it below an 8. For the sake of all the people who didn't get to try one, I hope that Culver's brings these phenomenal burgers back, so they can experience this wonderful creation.

