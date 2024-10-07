MKE Studio Tour celebrates another year

MILWAUKEE — The first weekend of October offers artists and art connoisseurs an opportunity to connect at this year’s MKE Studio Tour, which will showcase 47 different artists in 18 locations. I spoke with Jean Wells, an artist, board member of Wisconsin Craft, and chairperson of the Milwaukee Studio Tour, to learn more about this exciting event.

“Wisconsin Craft is a statewide regional nonprofit organization," Wells explained. "We consist of artist members, supporting members, and patrons who truly appreciate artists working in the fine craft fields in the region. We offer networking opportunities for artists and run events like the Milwaukee Studio Tour.”

This two-day, self-guided tour spans much of the county, from River Hills to South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa to Walker’s Point. Each of the 18 locations features a host artist sharing their workspace with visiting artists. You’ll find fine crafts in every art form, from clay and sculptures to fiber art, paintings, mixed media, jewelry, and woodworking.

Chris Jensen, owner of C3 Designs in South Milwaukee, is excited to participate again this year. “We had a great time last year, and we're looking forward to all the people coming in again this year to check out and see what we've got going on,” Jensen said. He is an award-winning jewelry designer specializing in custom fine jewelry. “We design and make everything for our clients from scratch.”

In addition to his jewelry, Jensen will be hosting a ceramic artist at his location.

Be sure to check out the MKE Studio Tour. The event website provides a list of participating artists and a map to all the stops. Best of all, it's free to attend!

